'You've made my day, mate': Ipswich man's $1M lotto call

You never know when you're going to be told you've become a Gold Lotto millionaire - just ask the Ipswich man who took the call this morning while hanging out the washing.

The unsuspecting man was the only division one winner across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3719 on Wednesday 6 December 2017.

He won the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

When a Golden Casket official made contact with him this morning, the newly-retired man jokingly asked for Golden Casket to double check the results.



"Good grief! That's unbelievable. Did you check it twice? I don't want to get a phone call this afternoon saying you've made a mistake." he laughed.

"I'm doing housework out the back, putting washing on the line.

"I just can't believe this!

"You've really made my day mate!"

The man explained he had been playing Gold Lotto for "eons".

"My wife always says to me I never win anything. I always said to her 'let's keep the dream alive' and it's happened," he exclaimed.

"I'm going to surprise her with the news," he said. "We've always dreamt of having a beach house - this is it!"

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his entry 10 System 7 games online from thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.

The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3719 on Wednesday 6 December 2017 were 8, 43, 36, 34, 14 and 13. The supplementary numbers were 30 and 37.

Across Australia there was only one division one winning entry in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3719.

Last financial year, there were 82 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $80 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 386 so far this calendar year, including 101 won by Golden Casket customers.