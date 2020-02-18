Ipswich man walks for mental health

Ipswich Man Luke Hinschen will be taking on a big walk from Grafton to Brisbane to raise more than $100,000 for mental health awareness.

Mr Hinschen said he had been wanting to do something for the community for a while and decided the walk would be a great way to raise money for mental health.

“It’s just my passion realistically from working in government and non-government jobs over the years,” he said.

“I’m in the community and do a lot of volunteer work with domestic violence and homelessness organisations.

“My main focus is on mental health awareness and I do a lot of my volunteer work with Koha Shed Australia.”

Luke Hinschen is doing a fundraising walk. Picture: Rob Williams

Koha Shed Australia is a registered charity that has been operating in the Brisbane and Ipswich area for the past 8 years.

With centres in Brisbane, Ipswich and the Gold Coast the charity supports people who are dealing with domestic violence, homelessness and mental health issues.

READ MORE: The Koha Shed Australia opened at Ellen Grove and is helping homeless people from all walks of life

“More people than not have some type of mental health issue whether it be diagnosed or undiagnosed,” Mr Hinschen said.

“I just really want to raise awareness to that and make a positive difference to my community.”

According to the Department of Health approximately 7.3 million Australians aged between 16 – 85 suffer from some sort of mental illness at some point in their life.

The decision to walk from Grafton to Brisbane has been met with support from the community with Grafton Toyota offering to sponsor a car for the event.

Koha Shed Australia representative Lele Puketapu said that Luke Hinschen had been a volunteer with the organisation for the past three years.

Wynnum based, national charity The Koha Shed Australia: Mike Iafeta, Pae-wai Puketapu, Lele Puketapu, Rangi Timutimu. Picture: Peter Cronin

“It’s something that Luke always wanted to do and we’re glad that he’s decided to have Koha as the beneficiary of his walk,” Ms Puketapu said.