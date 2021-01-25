Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has turned himself in to police after he was involved in a traffic crash on Friday evening in Marburg.
A man has turned himself in to police after he was involved in a traffic crash on Friday evening in Marburg.
News

Ipswich man turns himself in after hit and run

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Jan 2021 12:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s has turned himself in to police following a hit and run incident in the Marburg area.

A Marburg Police Station spokesman said the man told police he did not stop at the scene of a crash because he "panicked" after his car and another collided.

The two cars crashed at the Walloon exit on the Warrego Highway about 5.20pm on Friday.

LOCAL NEWS: Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

The man allegedly did not stop to exchange his details with the driver from the other vehicle and instead drove away.

Nobody was injured but Queensland law requires drivers to exchange details if involved in a traffic crash.

LOCAL NEWS: Gelblasters get green light in licence ruling

"That's your duty, regardless of what sort of severity it is," the spokesman said.

"And obviously if someone is injured, you have to render assistance.

"Nobody was injured in this instance but, in a hit and run, the person doesn't know if the other person is injured or not."

On Saturday morning, the Ipswich man went to the police station.

"The guy was happy to hand himself in the next day," the spokesman said.

The man was issued two infringement notices, one for failing to fulfil his duties at a traffic crash and one for failing to give way.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

        Premium Content Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

        Property The Ipswich showroom has sold after two months on the market

        Police, motorists shot at during wild BMW pursuit

        Premium Content Police, motorists shot at during wild BMW pursuit

        Crime A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots at two cars – including a...

        Record-breaking Jude gives coach surprise, satisfaction

        Premium Content Record-breaking Jude gives coach surprise, satisfaction

        Athletics Ipswich runner waiting for state under-20 record to be verified after amazing QE2...

        IN COURT: Full names of 123 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 123 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day