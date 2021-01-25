Ipswich man turns himself in after hit and run

A man has turned himself in to police after he was involved in a traffic crash on Friday evening in Marburg.

A man has turned himself in to police after he was involved in a traffic crash on Friday evening in Marburg.

A MAN in his 40s has turned himself in to police following a hit and run incident in the Marburg area.

A Marburg Police Station spokesman said the man told police he did not stop at the scene of a crash because he "panicked" after his car and another collided.

The two cars crashed at the Walloon exit on the Warrego Highway about 5.20pm on Friday.

LOCAL NEWS: Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

The man allegedly did not stop to exchange his details with the driver from the other vehicle and instead drove away.

Nobody was injured but Queensland law requires drivers to exchange details if involved in a traffic crash.

LOCAL NEWS: Gelblasters get green light in licence ruling

"That's your duty, regardless of what sort of severity it is," the spokesman said.

"And obviously if someone is injured, you have to render assistance.

"Nobody was injured in this instance but, in a hit and run, the person doesn't know if the other person is injured or not."

On Saturday morning, the Ipswich man went to the police station.

"The guy was happy to hand himself in the next day," the spokesman said.

The man was issued two infringement notices, one for failing to fulfil his duties at a traffic crash and one for failing to give way.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.