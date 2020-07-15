Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

A YOUNG man from Redbank Plains turned $2 into $25,000 after deciding to "try his luck" while grabbing groceries.

He scored one of the top prizes on a $2 Go Bananas Instant Scratch-Its ticket that he bought from NightOwl Fernbrook in his home suburb.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said it was all still sinking in.

"The other night I just went to the shop to grab a few groceries and I decided to try my luck on a couple of $2 scratchies," he said.

"When I got home I scratched them straight away and there it was, $25,000 on one of them.

"I didn't believe it. I thought I was going mad.

"It wasn't until I went back to the store the next day and they confirmed the news for me that I let myself get excited.

"It was such a shock. The best way to start the week."

The man said he would wisely pay off a few bills and put the rest towards a house deposit.

"It's certainly a big help for me," he said.

"It's going to be great."

NightOwl Fernbrook owner Mandeep Arora said the win was a major milestone for the convenience store.

"This is the first top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket we've sold so we are very excited," he said.

"We certainly hope this is the beginning of plenty more for our customers.

"Congratulations to our winner. We hope he really enjoys his prize."