Ipswich man starts epic 4000km run across country

THIS time next week Ipswich battler Mathew Cox will have begun an epic adventure across Australia, on foot.

The 4300km journey won't be easy but that's why Mr Cox, a 35-year-old single dad from Churchill, set himself the massive challenge.

On Saturday Mr Cox, known as Matty, will set out from Perth and over four weeks run all the way home to Ipswich.

He will have a support team along the way and plans to run into Ipswich on Saturday, September 30.

To make it, he will need to cover 130 kms a day.

"I am excited," Mr Cox said.

"This is the most important thing on my to do list and has been a major goal for a while."

Mr Cox lost everything in the 2011 floods when his Jacaranda St home went under water.

His life took a downturn after that. His landscaping business collapsed, he split with partner, lost his licence and his house.

At his lowest point, Mr Cox was sleeping under a bridge.

But he managed to pick himself back up and sees this run, which will raise money for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, as a chance to restore his self-esteem and confidence while helping sick children.

Mr Cox has been training hard since the beginning of the year and has just recovered from a bout of pneumonia.

His goal was to raise $30,000 but so far only $506 has been pledged to his cause.

Regardless, Mr Cox is determined to follow through on the challenge ahead.

"I'm the kind of guy who is always willing to help other people and, although some have let me down in the past, I'm hoping this will restore my passion for helping others and help rebuild my self-esteem while doing something for the kids."

The epic journey was originally scheduled for July but was pushed back.

You can donate at everydayhero.com/au.