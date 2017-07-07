Man left with facial injuries after attack by unknown men

AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the serious assault of an Ipswich man overnight.

The 33-year-old man was was walking along Milford St about 11.30pm when he was approached by four unknown men, police say.

The man was then seriously assaulted by the group.

He sustained facial injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.