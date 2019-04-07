Ipswich man seeks traditional owners for suspected artefacts

Paul Goodes hands over aboriginal artefacts to Robert Cronin so they can be retured to their rightful owners.

AN INTEREST in Aboriginal culture has blossomed after Ipswich man Paul Goodes found something in the bottom of a billabong near Lismore more than 50 years ago.

Donning some snorkelling gear, Mr Goodes and a mate scooped up some precious items that he would come to treasure for decades to come.

Though they spent all those years stored safely in his garage, those rocks, which Mr Goodes believes are ancient axe heads and tools, will soon be handed back to their traditional owners.

Mr Goodes this week linked up with Bob Cronin, who has connections to the elders of northern NSW and the people who they believe will be able to confirm the significance of the find.

"I never thought of them being of any monetary value, but I looked after them because I always believed they were significant artefacts," Mr Goodes said.

"I have had them since I was about 20, when I did a one-off snorkel down at Eltham village in a natural waterhole. I am 74 now."

One of the rocks is believed to be an axe head, while the other is thought to be a digging stone.

Mr Cronin said both stones appeared to have been shaped and sharpened and were consistent with the look of Aboriginal stone tools used thousands of years ago.

"These tools are valuable to the families down there because they have been used by those families for so long," he said.

"Over the years they may have abandoned them for modern tools, but they have held on tothem where they can. It is not really about monetary or even sentimental value."