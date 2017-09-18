Ipswich man running across Australia passes halfway mark

EPIC RUN: Mathew Cox is due to arrive in Ipswich on September 30 after running more than 4000kms across Australia to raise money for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

AN IPSWICH man running across Australia for charity has already passed the half way point.

On September 2, Mat Cox started his epic 4000km run from Perth to Ipswich.

He's already made it to Broken Hill, just inside the New South Wales border, covering more than 2700 kms on foot in just 16 days.

So far, 35-year-old single dad Mat has destroyed six pairs of socks and worn out a pair of shoes.

"I'm doing well but the legs are feeling it," Mat said today, while stopped in Broken Hill.

"I've got quite a few blisters but you just pop those and keep on going."

Throughout the journey Mat has seen some amazing sights and even stopped to clean and bandage a blue tongue lizard's leg after it was hit by a car on the open road.

Mat has been resting for about three hours each day and has been following an old rail line after being given a tip from locals.

He is on track to arrive back in Ipswich on September 30.

The epic adventure across four states, originally scheduled to start in June but was pushed back when Mat fell ill, will raise vital funds for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

His goal is to raise $30,000 while restoring his self-esteem and passion for helping others after a tough period in his life.

Mat lost everything in the 2011 floods and as his life spiralled out of control, ended up sleeping under a bridge.

His home on Jacaranda St went almost completely under water and afterwards his life began to fall apart.

His landscaping business collapsed, he split with his partner, lost his house and his licence.

But then he landed a new job and things have been improving.

Mat hopes the massive trip would mark the end of what has been a depressing chapter in his life.

You can make a donation to Matty's cause at here.