Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.
News

Ipswich man in court for allegedly crashing into police car

Ross Irby
by
23rd Apr 2019 8:26 PM
A DRIVER accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen ute when it slammed into a parked police car did not appear in court when his case was briefly mentioned on Tuesday.

Instead, 28-year-old Edward Stephen Bernard from Collingwood Park remained in the Ipswich police cells and did not make a bail application.

Bernard was arrested early on Tuesday and charged with six offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Collingwood Park; evading police; driving when unlicensed - disqualified by court order; and contravening a police direction.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred late on Easter Monday in Kerry O'Brien St.

A police car was extensively damaged, police alleging that residents, including teenagers from a house in the street, had obstructed officers.

Bernard was represented in Ipswich Magistrates Court by duty lawyer Alexis Oxley who sought an adjournment.

There was no mention of the charges and Bernard's case was adjourned by Magistrate Virginia Sturgess to May 14.

Bernard was remanded in custody to appear that day via video link from jail.

A 16-year old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, all from Collingwood Park, have all been charged with obstructing police in relation to the incident.

A 20-year-old Redbank Plains woman has been charged with one count of serious assault police.

They are due to appear in court on May 15.

