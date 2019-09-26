Menu
HURT: Two-car crash in Roma.
Ipswich man fined for causing two-car crash

26th Sep 2019 3:34 PM
AN IPSWICH driver has been issued with an infringement notice after he failed to give way at a major Roma intersection, causing a two vehicle traffic crash.

The accident occurred on the corner of Bowen and Quintin Streets last Thursday morning, when a bus failed to give way to a utility.

Roma police confirmed the investigation had been closed after the driver, in his 70s, was found to be at fault, and was fined $400.

The female driver of the utility had to be cut out from the damaged car at the scene before she was transported to Roma Hospital.

