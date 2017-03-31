Ipswich man evacuates after 2011 memories linger

SAFE: Peter Brook of Tivoli has decided to take shelter at the Ipswich City Council evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

THE 2011 floods taught Tivoli's Peter Brook that he'd rather be safe than sorry.

His Wyndham St home was inundated five years ago and that's why Mr Brook was one of the first Ipswich residents to arrive at the evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds yesterday afternoon.

The Red Cross was in charge of registrations, the Salvation Army was on hand and prepared to cook up to 300 meals, while Ipswich City Council staff were overseeing the operation and had bedding for those who arrived.

Mr Brook said he was expecting the worst.

"I'm unsure about the weather because of what happened in 2011 when I went half under,” he said.

"There was two and a half metres of water in my lounge room and it was very nasty.

"I went up to my auntie's place in North Ipswich back then.

"But this time I don't want to catch myself short. After 2011 I worry. I am on my own after I lost my mother and father.

"So I've come over to the showgrounds and if all goes well I'll see the sun up in the morning and I can go home. Fingers crossed.”

Salvation Army volunteers preparing to feed flood impacted residents at the Ipswich City Council evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Volunteers David Wilson and Cameron Williams (with fruit). David Nielsen

Salvation Army major Lenore Pack said the organisation was well prepared for a long and busy night.

"We are gearing up to feed anyone who needs the evacuation centre with dinner and breakfast in the morning,” she said.

"At the beginning of the day it was thought there might be 300 here so we are ready for that.

"Hopefully it is all over soon. The best case scenario is that we are over-prepared.”

There were scenes reminiscent of 2011 as Ipswich copped a deluge from former tropical cyclone Debbie.

With parts of Ipswich receiving more than 100mm by 9am, the ground was already soaked when rain began to intensify again just after noon.

Residents desperate to stay one step ahead of the flood waters were lined up for sandbags at Limestone Park early in the morning, amid reports that the rain and wind would only get worse as the huge system worked its way south.

For those suburbs where sandbags wouldn't suffice, Ipswich City Council set up a flood evacuation centre yesterday afternoon at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said he wanted to ensure the city was better prepared for the extreme weather this time around.

"This is for people in low lying areas that do flood and we want to make sure we are prepared,” Cr Pisasale said.

"We are providing shelter for people like we have done in the past. The Red Cross and Salvos will look after them with food and blankets and they will have whatever they need.”

Heavy rainfall, particularly on the eastern side of Ipswich, resulted in flooding in smaller creeks and gullies, including Woogaroo Ck at Bellbird Park, which brought about the closure of local roads.

A burst water main off School Rd, Redbank Plains didn't help with the flooding issues.

Queensland Urban Utilities took several hours to get to the problem.

Concerns over flooded roads and public safety led to the closure of all schools and child care centres yesterday. All schools will remain closed today.