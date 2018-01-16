Teen remanded in custody after string of home burglaries

A TEENAGER accused of multiple home burglaries across Ipswich has been remanded custody after facing court earlier today.

Beau Dylan Shepherd, 18, of Bundamba, was arrested yesterday following Ipswich police investigations into a series of burglaries at Chuwar and Barellan Point.

Shepherd appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court, charged with four counts of burglary, and one count each of unlawfully entering a premises and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The charges relate to offences allegedly committed on Sunday, which police say they are still investigating.

Shepherd's case was adjourned until February 5.

