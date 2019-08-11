Menu
Ipswich man dies as car hits light pole, tree

Greg Osborn
by
11th Aug 2019 11:17 AM
POLICE are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle traffic crash which occurred in Forest Lake last night.

At 10.45pm, a Honda sedan travelling on Johnson Rd between Stradbroke and Woorgaroo Sts, left the road and collided with a light pole before it rolled and hit a tree.

A 20-year-old Camira man was located deceased at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Johnson Rd was closed overnight between the two streets as emergency services responded to the incident.

The road reopened to traffic at 3.30am.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

In a separate incident this morning, a driver was taken to hospital after a traffic crash at Blackstone.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Cunningham Hwy and Mary St on ramp at 9.22am.

Paramedics later transported a woman to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

