Ipswich man charged with multiple wilful damage charges

A MAN has been charged with 89 offences following investigations into a number of incidents that have occurred in the Ipswich District recently.

Between June and September 2017, a large number of complaints were reported to police around the Ipswich area regarding someone throwing rocks or other objects through windows of vehicles that were parked in driveways or on the street.

On September 3, it will be alleged that a man was walking on Marsden Parade in Ipswich when a rock was thrown from a vehicle and struck him in the knee.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to contact the victims involved and advise them of the outcome of the investigation.

A 22-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with 88 counts of wilful damage and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 13.

