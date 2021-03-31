Ipswich man charged with firing gun at another man

A 24-year-old Bellbird Park man has been charged by police with possession of a shortened firearm and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident on Tuesday night.

AN IPSWICH man in his 20s has been charged by police after he allegedly fired a gun at another man after an argument.

Police were called to Woods Court in Bellbird Park just before 10pm on Tuesday night following reports of multiple gun shots.

Two men, who police say were not known to each other, were arguing through neighbouring properties.

It will be alleged that during the altercation, a 24-year-old man shot at a 39-year-old man.

Both reside in Bellbird Park.

The man who was allegedly shot was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor man injuries.

Police say the 24-year-0ld has then driven to an address at David Street in North Booval.

Just before midnight police arrived at the property but the man allegedly then drove to another address in Gledson Street.

Police had to use a tyre deflation device to stop him.

The man was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a shortened firearm and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

