CCC UPDATE: Ipswich man released on bail

UPDATE: The Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) has been advised that a 35-year-old Churchill man charged with extortion today has been bailed and is now expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday, August 4.

INITIAL: An Ipswich man has been charged with extortion following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

In a statement released this morning, the CCC says the 35-year-old man from Churchill was arrested at Ipswich and taken to the Brisbane City Watchhouse, where he was formally charged with one count of extortion.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

"As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and these matters are now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further," the statement said.