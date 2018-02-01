Ipswich man celebrates release from jail with crime spree

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

ONLY days after his release from jail a young Ipswich man was back in the fast lane of offending after police grabbed him for stealing cars - including his dad's.

Keegan Samuel McLennan, 21, appeared in the dock before magistrate David Shepherd and pleaded guilty to a series of charges including six counts of stealing (petrol drive-offs); three counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles; receiving tainted property (keys); and contravening a probation order.

The offences took place in November and December, and January 7. The cars included a Kia Rio, Honda Jazz, and his father's Toyota Hilux.

It was also revealed that his father had "barricaded" him from entering the family home in Augustine Heights after first allowing him to enter to get possessions.

Mr Shepherd said McLennan had breached his probation after being convicted of a serious assault of a police officer.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said McLennan stole petrol from service stations and had a history of dishonesty and drug offences, a prior offence for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and previously received a jail sentence.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said McLennan's mother was in court despite the issues she'd had with her son, and would assist him though difficulties which involved drug use.

He said McLennan began using illicit substances at 18 and this progressed to amphetamines, and at times quite problematic for him.

Since his arrest on January 7 had been in the Brisbane Correctional Centre, with an opportunity to get clean and to reflect on his behaviour.

Mr Fairclough sought his immediate release to parole.

Mr Shepherd said McLennan had been sentenced to four months jail last July for the serious assault of a police officer, served three months and was placed on probation.

"After serving time in custody you've celebrated that freedom by stealing, and three unlawful use of motor vehicles," Mr Shepherd said. "And in once case, most despicably, your parents. An appalling way to conduct yourself, a man of your age. It is explained but not excused by drug use.

"It got to the stage where your father had to barricade the doors of the house. You got in and stole car keys, other property."

Mr Shepherd said he'd heard nothing about McLennan making efforts at rehabilitation.

McLennan was sentenced to three jail terms of nine months for the unlawful use of motor vehicles and to lesser jail terms - all to be served concurrently. He will be released to parole on March 30.