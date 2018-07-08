Ipswich man caught pawning his parents’ jewellery, tools

SHORT of cash, a mechanic took some of his mum and dad's gear to a pawnbroker to get a $500 loan, then never went back to claim the items.



Neither of his parents knew what their son, Shannon Angus Charles White, was up to at the time but found out when they discovered a loan slip.



White, 31, from Jimboomba, was also busted driving just weeks after he was court disqualified. But this time Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd sternly warned him "don't play the odds, you won't win" and would likely be jailed.



Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court that White went to Penny Wise at Browns Plains and got the loan by falsely claiming that the items, a 9-carat gold chain, a generator, and a drill press were his. White signed a legal declaration and was given $500 but he never returned to collect the property.



White pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by court order on March 31, committing fraud by dishonestly obtaining property from a person on December 7 last year, 2017; possession of drug utensils and contravening a police requirement.



His grandmother was in court to support him.



Sgt Caldwell said the property belonged to White's parents and he was not given permission to take it. The items were returned to them but this left the business $500 out of pocket.



In a separate offence, White admitted driving his boss's car to work on March 31 despite being disqualified between March 1 and May 31.



White told Magistrate David Shepherd that he was the only one accountable for his actions, and wanted to finalise the court matters and move forward.



"So what were you doing pawning your parents property?" Mr Shepherd said.



"Just a misunderstanding your honour," White said.



"It's dishonest," Mr Shepherd said. He convicted and fined White $1000, and disqualified him from driving for two years.



Mr Shepherd warned White not to drive because there was a real risk he would go to jail if caught. He said he only lasted one month before getting caught last time.

White was ordered to pay $500 compensation to Penny Wise.

