Ipswich man a butcher by trade, hero by nature

Mr Clemenkowff will start a one-month placement at the Ipswich QAS headquarters in Thorn Street in July.

IT WAS February 2015 when Wulkuraka man Marcus Clemenkowff decided to follow his dream.

His employer at the time, Appleton Traffic Equipment (ATE) at Darra, had just closed down and the 45-year-old was at the crossroads.

"ATE closed and I'd lost my job so I had a big decision to make," Mr Clemenkowff said.

"By the end of March I'd started at USQ, studying a Bachelor of Paramedicine as part of the first cohort of students at the Ipswich campus."

Now six months away from graduating, the 2016 City of Ipswich Scholarship recipient is hopeful of securing a permanent position as a paramedic with the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS).

"I really enjoy helping people - I know it's the cliché that you always hear but realistically it's what I want to do," he said.

"I'm actually a butcher by trade, I did that years ago at the old shop at Yamanto, so this was a fairly dramatic change."

Mr Clemenkowff said he was set to start a one-month placement at the Ipswich QAS headquarters in Thorn Street in July.

"I've found the mental side of the job to be really interesting, you've got to be able to reset almost every case because it's very rare that you'll get two cases in a row that are the same," he said.

"You might go from a non-responsive case to a trauma case and they both require really different approaches and mindsets."

Looking beyond his placements, Mr Clemenkowff said the City of Ipswich Scholarship had helped him overcome some of the challenges associated with being a mature age student.

"It sounds basic but I had to reorganise my whole life and relearn a lot of things in terms of computer programs and processes," he said.

"I also support my 18-year-old son so for me the scholarship is the difference between paying the bills and not paying the bills.

"I put the money towards study resources like text books and a stethoscope so one day I can have the career that I have always aspired to."

Mayor Paul Pisasale said council was proud to support Mr Clemenkowff in his ongoing studies.

"The $5,000 scholarship was established by council in 2000 to recognise students like Marcus who are committed to academic excellence," he said.

"It's all about easing the burden on hardworking people who want to better themselves through study and make a difference in the community."

For more information visit usq.edu.au/scholarships