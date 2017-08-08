Ipswich man busted with MDMA outside Valley club

STANDING outside a Fortitude Valley nightclub, loaded with MDMA pills, an Ipswich man's drug supply trade was about to come unstuck.

Police found Alexander Egon Uhl with nine capsules that contained MDMA stashed in a tobacco pouch but it was only the remnants of his trade.

The 24-year-old told police they would find text message evidence on his phone of him selling MDMA to his friends.

The messages showed he sold drugs nine times in a 17 day period in July last year in lots of between two and 25 capsules.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court yesterday, Judge Dennis Lynch said Uhl was selling the drugs to make money but the sales only resulted in a $1105 profit.

Uhl pleaded guilty to nine counts of supplying drugs and one count each of possessing drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole.