Health

Ipswich man airlifted with burns after 'fuelling fire'

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Feb 2019 12:25 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital after he poured a flammable liquid on a fire.

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics, including a critical-care paramedic, attended a burns incident reported a private residence in Fernvale at 6.53pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s sustained partial thickness burns to the face, neck and chest after reportedly adding flammable liquid to a fire.

The patient was transported by helicopter in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

burns fernvale queensland ambulance royal brisbane hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

