Ipswich Mall ready in time for Rheinmetall

IT is expected the Ipswich Mall re-development will will be up and running just in time to meet the demands of the influx of new workers and residents expected from the awarding of the $5 million Rheinmetall contract in 2020.

The most significant redevelopment of Ipswich city centre in more than 30 years will deliver a new central hub with world class urban design and state of the art technologies.

Demolition works on the old Woolworths building and surrounding retail outlets has reopened the city centre to the Bremer River for the first time in three decades.

An alfresco dining and bar precinct, public civic space with free family activities and services and a fresh range of retail outlets are among the new promises as part of the Mall re-development.

The redevelopment will enable vehicular traffic long Nicholas St again and will be home to a new city library.

The $150m project is the most extensive redevelopment in Ipswich's city centre and has been in the making for most of the last decade.

The eight-hectare precinct will feature a promenade of water fountains, an outdoor events space with a stage, a river front bar and a dining area, expected to transform the once deserted Mall.

Ipswich Central fast facts

19,877sqm leasable space for commercial, retail, entertainment and food and beverage businesses.

Eight hectare project, the most significant redevelopment of the city centre in more than 30 years.

14,885sqm public open space with cooling water features, shaded seating areas and staged event space.

Vibrant, new dining precinct with bars, restaurants and cafes lining Union Place

State of the art new city library with glass frontage

A riverside bar and covered timber deck, suitable for private and corporate functions