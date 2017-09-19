Ipswich Mall ready for re-construction

IT'S the year of rebuilding the Ipswich Mall.

The wrecking ball and dozers moved into the derelict site mid last year, demolishing what used to be the heart of the city, ready for a fresh new look to begin evolving in 2018.

The new Ipswich City Council administration building, the future food and beverage precinct and parts of Murphy's Pub are all ready for re-construction to begin in the first part of the year.

Murphy's Pub in Union Place has been deconstructed in consultation with heritage experts, with all non-original elements removed and all historically-significant elements either on-site or in storage ahead of restoration.

Expressions of Interest for the rebuilding project have now been received and it is anticipated that the tenders will be advised shortly.

Ipswich CBD Mall demolition and redevelopment: An update on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall CBD complex.

Work has also been completed to restore the Bremer St footpath with pedestrian access now available.