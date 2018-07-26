Ipswich mall tenders stall under administration

WHILE Ipswich City Council is maintaining long-term plans to redevelop the mall will go ahead despite the council going into administration next month, tenders and contracts have been stalled.

A spokesperson for the council on July 24 confirmed there were no plans to stop the re-development despite administrators due to take over the council in August but it is understood tenders have to go through extra processes before they are awarded.

It means they will be delayed but mall development will go ahead at a later time.

All tenders must complete a multilayered due diligence process including a rigorous review and assessment of all tenders by two groups, including the independent examination of the tenders and the tender process to ensure compliance.

It is understood new tenders ready to go out for further demolition and reconstruction works have also been stalled while the council prepares for administrators. Ipswich City Properties have prepared the tenders for the administration building, civic areas including the library and entertainment precincts and the roads works.

Tenders have been called and are now closed for works specific to a major transformation of Union and Nicholas Sts and the completion of historically significant, Murphy's Pub.

These tenders should have been appointed to contractors and work potentially close to starting.

It is anticipated work will progress once contracts can be awarded. A spokesperson said negotiations were progressing with a number of interested cinema operators, keen to invest and support a major upgrade of the Ipswich Central entertainment precinct.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson previously said the council would continue with the mall plans.

"Council is firmly committed the next phase of the 10 to 15 year redevelopment of Ipswich Central," the spokesperson said.

"It will provide hundreds of local jobs and inject millions of dollars into our economy.

"We will continue to deliver on our promise to Ipswich to develop a new, vibrant and connected city centre."

It comes as new plans are revealed to include riverside fireworks, community concerts and major sport matches on giant LED screens as some of the attractions included in the re-development.

Ipswich City Properties chair Cr Paul Tully said the riverside stage would feature big-name bands, stage shows and community performances on a regular basis.