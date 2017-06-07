Ipswich loses man of the people

THE SUDDEN departure of Paul Pisasale from Ipswich politics will leave an enormous void that will take time to fill, according to one of the city's most experienced businessmen.

Real estate guru Garth Llewellyn, who has been in business in Ipswich since 1964, said Mr Pisasale was a one-of-a-kind character whose personality was perfectly suited to public office.

Shattered to learn of Mr Pisasale's resignation, Mr Llewellyn said he was confident that Acting Mayor Paul Tully had the credentials to effectively take over the reins, though he said there was no replacing Paul Pisasale.

"I don't know if I can find the words to describe what Paul means to Ipswich, but in my book, he is a legend," Mr Llewellyn said.

"He is a people person, and I believe he put Ipswich on the map without any shadow of a doubt.

"He was generally well respected and I don't think anybody worked as hard as he did."

Mr Llewellyn said he could barely believe it when he heard yesterday that Mr Pisasale had resigned as mayor.

"It just leaves a great big gap to be filled," he said.

"He's the kind of bloke who, if he knew it was your birthday and he was in your area, even if it was 10 o'clock at night, he would drive past and if the lights were still on he'd pop in and say happy birthday to you.

"That's just the sort of person he was and it is why he was so popular."