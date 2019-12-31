Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Weather

Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
31st Dec 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime temperatures to rise into the mid 30s from today.

The forecast follows on from a slightly cooler spell, influenced by easterly winds and some cloud cover.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s latest forecast for tomorrow suggests we can expect a mostly sunny day north-easterly winds up to 25kmh in the afternoon, with a temperature range of 19-35.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday.

heat rain weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Dog gets her happily ever after

        premium_icon EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Dog gets her happily ever after

        Pets & Animals After spending nearly six months in the care of RSPCA shelters, this pooch has finally found her happily ever after.

        Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        premium_icon Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        News Rural fire brigades have experienced a surge in interest from the public as parts...

        New way to buy Costco next year

        premium_icon New way to buy Costco next year

        News Costco announces the beginning of a new chapter in shopping

        Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        premium_icon Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        News As a young player, a lot of Ash Barty’s competitors doubted her as she stepped out...