Ipswich Logan’s PNG stars shine

REFINED PRODUCTS: After making the shortlist for the Katherine Raymont Shield’s ‘Player of the Year’, PNG internationals Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy leave Ipswich Logan armed with considerable experience and knowledge. Picture: Tom Bushnell.

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets intend to continue a mutually-beneficial relationship with Papua New Guinea Cricket.

Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy's presence at Baxter Oval proved advantageous for both parties this season.

With the Hornets gaining two international standard talents and the visiting duo moving their games forward in leaps an bounds, both organisations are keen to see the arrangement continue.

It was an exceptional season for the Ipswich Logan women, reaching the Katherine Raymont Shield semis.

Tau and Jimmy were a vital part of that achievement. The elite pair improved exponentially, with off spinner Jimmy leading the attack and Tau the backbone of the batting line-up.

Highlights included Tau's ton from 132 balls against Wynnum Manly and Jimmy's 5/22 from 10 overs in the same one-day match. Tau also racked up four half centuries during her stay.

Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke said as well as adding experience and skill in the middle, Tau and Jimmy had also been invaluable assets off the field.

He said like the club's men, the women lacked Fire or Heat stars and it had been amazing to have two internationals to support the development of the youthful squad.

"They have been great role models for the younger players," Leschke said.

"They get to see how the internationals train and approach them for advice.

"They have also formed many great friendships.

"It has been fantastic for our club.

"To make the semis in just their second year in is just outstanding. It's a credit to both of them."

Leschke said PNG Cricket could also see the overwhelming benefits to having their players spend time in Ipswich training intensely under the shrewd Wayne Bichel.

He said the fledgling national body understood having its players hone their abilities while taking part in Queensland's premier competition would give them the best opportunities for progression and development.

"It is the best representation their players can get, so they are keen to come back and we would like to continue that involvement," he said.

"Ideally, we would have between two or four with us each season from PNG."

Leschke said continuing the relationship would only serve to foster development of cricket in the island nation which was rapidly becoming engrossed by the game.

"They're in the second tier of the (women's) World Cup," he said.

"Their game is developing quite well. It is not as expansive as Australia but there are still avenues and opportunities to play internationally.

"They are doing all the right things in terms of investment and developing the girls. Sibona and Brenda will have a lot of knowledge they can take back to their teams."