Ipswich Logan slips up en route to finals

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets Jodie Fields Shield outfit stumbled on its march to the finals on Sunday.

The Hornets struggled with the bat, failing to form partnerships and losing wickets consistently to be all out for 81.

Sandgate Redcliffe mowed down the target, reaching 5/82 comfortably. They did not have it all their own way, however, with Macy Hauser jagging 2/11 to lead the resistance.

Keely Freiberg also made a handy contribution, picking up 1/8 off 3.4 overs.

Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Wayen Bichel conceded the side which had shown great potential all season encountered a glitch and it was disappointing for them but they remained in the hunt.

Two weeks of limited training due to the wet weather has taken its toll resulting in a rusty performance but they will have a shot at redemption. With the clubs ahead in the standings to play each other, a win over Souths could sneak the Hornets into second, securing a crucial home final should results fall their way.

Meanwhile, disposing of third-placed Uni keeps the premier graders alive and sets the stage for a must-win clash with frontrunners Gold Coast.

Sitting fifth just four points behind Wests, the Hornets need to prevail next weekend before watching the final round from the stands courtesy of a bye. They will be praying results go their way. Wests run into powerhouses Uni and Valleys and there is every chance they will lose both.

Should Ipswich Logan beat the Coast and Wests falter, the Hornets women will clinch the last position in the finals in just their second year in entering the elite competition.