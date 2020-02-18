Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOTMAKER: Ipswich Logan Hornet Jaimie-Lee Strang plays one down the leg side.
SHOTMAKER: Ipswich Logan Hornet Jaimie-Lee Strang plays one down the leg side.
Sport

Ipswich Logan slips up en route to finals

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
18th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets Jodie Fields Shield outfit stumbled on its march to the finals on Sunday.

The Hornets struggled with the bat, failing to form partnerships and losing wickets consistently to be all out for 81.

Sandgate Redcliffe mowed down the target, reaching 5/82 comfortably. They did not have it all their own way, however, with Macy Hauser jagging 2/11 to lead the resistance.

Keely Freiberg also made a handy contribution, picking up 1/8 off 3.4 overs.

Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Wayen Bichel conceded the side which had shown great potential all season encountered a glitch and it was disappointing for them but they remained in the hunt.

Two weeks of limited training due to the wet weather has taken its toll resulting in a rusty performance but they will have a shot at redemption. With the clubs ahead in the standings to play each other, a win over Souths could sneak the Hornets into second, securing a crucial home final should results fall their way.

Meanwhile, disposing of third-placed Uni keeps the premier graders alive and sets the stage for a must-win clash with frontrunners Gold Coast.

Sitting fifth just four points behind Wests, the Hornets need to prevail next weekend before watching the final round from the stands courtesy of a bye. They will be praying results go their way. Wests run into powerhouses Uni and Valleys and there is every chance they will lose both.

Should Ipswich Logan beat the Coast and Wests falter, the Hornets women will clinch the last position in the finals in just their second year in entering the elite competition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        premium_icon Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        Crime Police intercepted the car after spotting a young boy in the back without his seat belt on.

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        News Have you seen this girl? Police are appealing to the public to help find teen.

        Residents fight against landfill at former mine sites

        premium_icon Residents fight against landfill at former mine sites

        News One proposal could see the sites transformed into a rough terrain course.

        Burst pipe causing delays on main road

        premium_icon Burst pipe causing delays on main road

        News You might want to avoid this part of town today