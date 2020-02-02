Ipswich Logan pace Arsenal on fire

The Ipswich Logan Hornets are well-placed in their battle with South Brisbane at Yeronga after the opening day’s play.

The Hornets dismissed Souths for 174 in 62.4 overs thanks to yet another dynamic performance from right-arm paceman Harry wood.

With the Duke ball in hand, Wood tore through the rival batting line-up on his way to 5/51 from 22.4 overs.

He bowled in tandem with Adam Smith for much of the innings as the Hornets looked to make the most of the swing-friendly cherry.

The pair proved a formidable combination, with Smith also impressing as he jagged 4/74 from 19 overs.

Jacob Waters (1/37) and Sean Lutter (0/23) offered relief to the frontline quicks.

With the bat, the Hornets faced 22 overs to reach 1/63 at stumps.

Levi Thomson-Matthews was the sole wicket to fall for 29, leaving Bryn Llewellyn (18 not out) and Dan Wilson (8 not out) at the crease.

Coach Aaron Moore said it was an outstanding performance by the two openers in the absence of regular spearhead Sam Doggett.

“It was a really good effort by Harry and Adam bowled really well,” he said.

“The duke ball swings more so we bowled them for longer periods to try to make the most of that.

“They were 4/164 at one stage then after tea we took 5/10 to finish off the day strongly.

“It was really impressive after tea. As long as we have a couple of solid partnerships next week we should get the runs. Bryn and Levi started well. It was solid opening partnership of 46 and Levi was a bit unlucky to be out caught down leg side.

“We’re pretty happy with the position we’re in.”

In second grade, it was a memorable occasion for Will Trigar as the Hornets bowled Souths out for 120 on a wicket that offered plenty of turn and bounce.

Trigar starred, taking 5/26 in 16.4 overs.

Rowan Lutter backed up the spinner to pick up 3/18, while Toby Kerswell broke through for his first wicket on debut.

The Northsiders’ left-arm fast bowler finished with 2/33 to impress Hornets’ staff.

In response, Ipswich Logan have limped to 7/84 demonstrating just how difficult the pitch is for batting.

Josh Buffett contributed 25.

Chris Hall remains at the crease unbeaten on 19.

Moore praised Kerswell and said it was great to have him step up and equip himself with distinction.

He said both grades sat in third and were hopeful of pulling off first innings wins that would see them consolidate their standing.

“First innings points are crucial in both grades,” he said.

“We need to keep winning.”