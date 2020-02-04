Ipswich Logan keeper influential in low-scoring affair

PIVOTAL: Glovewoman Jaimie-Lee Strang. contributed a vital 18 with the bat to guide the Hornets home. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan’s second graders enjoyed improved fortunes on Sunday, securing a dominant triumph.

After dismissing Redlands for 59 in 27.1 overs the Hornets wasted no time tracking down the runs.

They reached 3/60 in just 10.5 overs to inflict a comprehensive defeat.

Jamie Lee Strang 18 (25) and Tamara Gardiner 17* (27) took charge of what could have been a deceptively challenging run chase and wrapped up the result.

Local Thunder club player Carla Truloff claimed 2/6 and indoor specialist Olivia Bennett jagged an impressive 3/12.

Recruited after performing in the Paul Pink Shield, Bennett travels from Toowomba to link with the Hornets and has already proven a valuable acquisition.

In another coup, the Hornets’ 2017/18 female player of the year orange jacket recipient made a return to club colours on Sunday.

Entering the fold via second grade, Tamara Gardner compiled an effortless 17 not out in what was a successful comeback.

Bichel said Gardner got the cricket bug again and was already contributing in her first game back.

He said she had proven her worth in the past and would again be a handy asset.

It was an important win for third-placed Ipswich Logan, which consolidated their position in the top four.

Encounters with second-placed University and fourth-ranked Sandgate are certain to provide a clear indication of their premiership credentials in coming weeks.

Both grades play at Baxter Oval on Sunday and spectators are encouraged to head along and check out the action.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Logan Hornets’ Shaq Friske and Macy Hauser starred for Queensland as the state progressed all of the way to the grand final at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs.

The Sunshine State was unlucky to lose the decider to New South Wales.

Friske and Hauser were enormous at the top of the order throughout the tournament.

Bichel said it was unfortunate the Queenslanders could not emerge victorious but it was a priceless experience for the Ipswich contingent to compete in such a positive environment among some of the game’s best exponents nonetheless.