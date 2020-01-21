Ipswich Logan international oh so close to second ton

RUN MACHINE: Ipswich Logan’s Brenda Tau came within two boundaries of a second century for the season against Wynnum Manly/ Redlands at Tingalpa on Sunday. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Ipswich Logan Hornet Brenda Tau scorched a sublime 92 to fall just short of her second ton of the season against a formidable Wynnum Manly/ Redlands in 50-over Raymont Shield action on Sunday.

The East Asia Pacific representative took the game deep but her heroics were not enough to guide the Hornets home.

Needing ten runs off the last two overs to pull off the win and eight for the personal milestone, she swung hard in search of a relieving maximum, only to be brilliantly caught on the boundary.

Chasing 195, Ipswich Logan was all out for 187 (48.2 overs).

The PNG international’s sumptuous knock was just one of the pieces of “gold” the Hornets manufactured throughout the match.

Countrywomen and EAP teammate Sibona Jimmy collected 2/22 from 10 overs, including two maidens.

In her first game keen leg spinner Ella Harvey bamboozled her way to 2/23 and 15-year-old sensation Hannah Lehman sent down a terrific spell of outswing bowling.

Queensland indoor convert Peta Donnovan also grabbed 1/21 as Ipswich threatened to cause a boilover.

In the field Ipswich Logan had Wynnum Manly on the ropes at 8/121 but regrettably let them off the hook big time.

“We just couldn’t close it out,” Wayne Bichel said lamenting his budding proteges inability to hammer in the final nail.

“We missed a few chances.

“We were looking for someone to close it out.”

Extras killed the Hornets in the stinking heat.

They were a headache for Bichel too.

In total they leaked 32, including 22 wides and six no balls.

The will need to be better to compete at the business end.

Bichel said cricket was a game requiring self-belief and he was trying to instil it in his blossoming players.

“They are all so young,” he said.

“These are 15 and 16-year-olds and they’re finding their way. They produce little pockets of gold but need to be more consistent, stand up and be counted. We’re encouraging them to back their skills in key moments but you have got to be courageous to do that.”

The unfavourable outcome means the Hornets must find their feet in a hurry.

Slipping outside the all-important top four by one point, they need to overcome teams stacked with professional stars if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Their treacherous run home begins this weekend when they tackle a Western Suburbs’ line-up which boasts a raft of Queensland Fire stars.

Ipswich Logan will welcome back its own representative firepower in captain Ellie Johnston, cousin Ruth Johnston and the competition’s leading wicketkeeper in terms of dismissals Kira Holmes.

International duo Tau and Jimmy have returned to the fold in form after taking full advantage of the Australian Country Championship development opportunity.

Bichel expects the maroons under-18 trio to do the same and he cannot wait to see what they can offer his squad down the stretch.

Second grade was washed out Sunday. The Hornets maintain second on the ladder.