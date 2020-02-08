Ipswich Logan face another tough test

TEAM EFFORT: Coach Wayne Bichel is looking for every second grader to stand up and be counted. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets take on a Valleys’ outfit featuring Queensland Fire talents Mikayla Hinkley and Georgia Prestwidge tomorrow.

With the professional stars leading the way, Ipswich are certain to be under extreme pressure with both bat and ball. Hinkley has been in sublime touch, hammering a century last Catherine Raymont Shield outing and backing that up with a half-ton for the Fire mid-week. Fast bowler Prestwidge presents a danger with the ball and much will hinge on the Hornets’ ability to contend with the extra pace.

Coach Wayne Bichel said his squad would undoubtedly be challenged but had committed to draw a line in the sand and make their stand over the next two must-win matches.

“We’ve targeted the next two weeks to be our key games,” he said.

“The girls are up for it. We’ll have to take our chances. Playing at our home ground is always good.”

Bichel said it was not often Queensland fire players were able to be watched in action on suburban grounds. He said Ipswich was full of softball and vigoro players who would make handy cricketers and he encouraged anyone interested in the women’s game to head along to Baxter Oval and take a look.

Ipswich Queensland and Australian Country representative Lexie Muller also wields much influence within the Valleys’ set-up. Bichel rates Muller’s abilities and he has been trying unsuccessfully to recruit her to the Hornets’ nest.

“Lexie always seems to find a bit of extra spring in her step when she plays us,” he said.

Third-placed second grade meet second-ranked University at Ivor Marsden in a top of the table blockbuster that will indicate their premiership credentials. Qld Indigenous reps Shaq Friske (premier) and Macy Hauser (seconds) bolster their respective teams.