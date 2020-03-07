Ipswich, Lockyer veterans still competitive

Veterans cricket patron Geoff Dymock (left) with the English manager at Laidley last December during a UK v Queensland Country match.

CRICKET: Veterans (or Senior’s cricket as it was known then) started in Queensland in 2008 when former Australian and state fast bowler Geoff Dymock captained a side against NSW.

That historic match was on April 5 at Tenterfield in NSW.

The game came about through a challenge from former Queensland wicketkeeper Lew Cooper to his NSW friend Kevin Findlay.

Queensland scored 8/162 and NSW were restricted to 9/108. The Cooper-Findlay challenge came into being.

It is an annual event in autumn, alternating each year between the two states with a different venue each year.

This year, 11 teams from Queensland will be competing in the Tamwoth area in this event.

From the first match in 2008, over-60s cricket developed in four regions in Queensland - Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Redlands/Logan.

From 2008-15, these four regions played “friendly’ matches against each other during the cooler months, and started participating in the national championships, which are held in November in a different state each year.

At the start of 2015, Lockyer held its first over 60s match.

After two more matches, the state committee felt that Lockyer had a competitive side.

As Gold Coast were talking about forming a side, the decision was taken to form a six team regional competition for 2015. This was named the Geoff Dymock Trophy.

In 2016, a 2nd division was formed for players of lesser skills and four regions entered teams. Lockyer won the premiership, known as the President’s Shield, that year and missed out on 1st Division by one wicket in the last over of the day.

Since then, Toowoomba and Ipswich have joined the over-60s ranks.

In 2018, over 50s officially started under the Veteran’s banner, with two divisions. Ipswich entered into the 1st Division and Lockyer into 2nd Division.

Interstate and national sides in over 50s, 60s and 70s have been playing for many years. Regular tours overseas occur and reciprocal tours to Australia are the peak of the Veterans seasons.

In December, England played a Queensland Country side at Laidley at the end of their East Coast tour of Australia.

The Australian over 70s have just completed a successful tour of New Zealand.

In September, the National Over 60s Championships will be held on the Sunshine Coast, and in November the first ever Over 60s World Cup will be held on the Sunshine Coast.

At the start of 2015, there were 90 registered over 60 players in Queensland. Now there are more than 500 over 50s, 60s and 70s.

In the higher grades, the players are very competitive, but in lower grades participation and enjoyment are priorities.

Veterans cricket is another form of men’s shed.

This season, Ipswich has amalgamated with Lockyer in over 60s, enabling the Lockyer/Ipswich sides to be more competitive and grow the veteran’s concept in the region.

Ipswich retains their over-50s 1st Division side while Lockyer will retain the 2nd Division side.

For more information, contact 0419 776872.