Ipswich lockdown lifted but restrictions still in place

IPSWICH’S lockdown will be lifted tonight after no new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours but residents will need to keep wearing masks for the next 10 days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanked the people of Greater Brisbane for their efforts during the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the UK strain of the virus.

The three-day lockdown will end at 6pm Monday but restrictions are still in place over the next 10 days.

“They are sensible,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“They are very logical.

“We want you to hang on to your masks.”

From 6pm Monday until 1am January 22, residents of Greater Brisbane, which includes Ipswich, Logan, Brisbane, Moreton Bay and Redlands, will still need to wear a mask in certain locations.

These include shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets, indoor markets, hospitals, aged care facilities, places of worship, indoor recreation facilities, libraries, cinemas, art galleries and gyms.

You will need to wear a mask if you cannot socially distance at indoor workplaces and on public transport, at airports, on planes and in taxis and ride shares.

You will no longer need to wear a mask in your own vehicle.

“When in doubt, wear a mask,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk said if there is no community transmission over the next 10 days, these restrictions will be lifted.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.