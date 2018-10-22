Menu
From November 1, people will be able to get 10 cents back for every container they return.
Environment

Ipswich locations for container refund scheme revealed

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Oct 2018 5:23 PM
THE locations Ipswich residents can drop off containers have been revealed ahead of the launch of the Queensland refund scheme next month.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Container Refund Scheme would help reduce the amount of recyclable waste going into landfill.

"Queenslanders used close to three billion containers per year and laid end-to-end, those containers would stretch around the world roughly 10 times," she said.

"Sadly, containers are the second most commonly littered item, despite the fact they can be easily recycled.

"When containers are littered on land, they can make their way into our drains and creeks, and ultimately reach the ocean."

Two container drop-off points will be established in West Ipswich.

Over the counter services will be offered at 272 Brisbane St and 355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

A drop-off vending machine will operate at Envirobank Recycling, Karalee, the Big Red Shed at Raceview and Re.Turn It at 405 Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

Ms Enoch said the Containers for Change scheme would reduce plastic pollution.

"Come November 1, all of these bottles will have financial value for every Queenslander," she said.

"This is the very beginning of the scheme and as more Queenslanders participate and the scheme grows, we expect more and more refund sites will be established across the state."

The Container Refund Scheme is separate to Ipswich City Council's glass drop-off points.

Glass bottles and jars can no longer be put in household recycling bins.

Ipswich City Council operates glass recycling points at Battye Park, Brassall, Lobley Park, Churchill, Riverview Recycling Centre and Rosewood Recycling Centre.

For more information about the State Government's container refund scheme, visit containersforchange.com.au or phone 134242.

    Local Partners