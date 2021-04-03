Ipswich locals woken in night as speeding motorcyclist flees police

A motorcylist refused to pull over for police on Satuday morning in Karalee.

A motorcylist refused to pull over for police on Satuday morning in Karalee.

IPSWICH police were left empty-handed after a driver sped off despite being met with lights and sirens.

A motorcyclist was riding on Junction Rd, Karalee early Saturday morning when they were directed to pull over by police.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman could not confirm if the rider had committed an offence prior to being pursued.

“A vehicle has failed to stop for police,” she said.

“It’s down as an evade offence – and we haven’t pursued.”

LOCAL NEWS: Top Aussie chef puts together new menu for hospital

Several local residents reported they had been woken by the sounds of vehicles tearing down the Ipswich thoroughfare.

The spokeswoman confirmed the incident took place about 2.20am.

She said safety concerns had prevented police from giving chase.

LOCAL NEWS: Worker faces deportation over $31,000 phone heist

“We can’t go after them unless it’s authorised as a pursuit but that’s based on a lot of things and they have to take safety into account,” she said.

“We attempt to intercept and they just speed off.”



Under Queensland law, failing to stop for police is an offence.

An evade offence carries a minimum fine of $5,500 or 50 days’ imprisonment and maximum fine of $20,000 or three years’ imprisonment.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.