Ipswich Little Theatre adapts thrilling movie for the stage

SHOWING SOON: Ipswich Little Theatre presents the play Sleuth, which will be performed at the Incinerator Theatre from September 19 to October 6. Contributed

IPSWICH Little Theatre's newest show is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat right until the curtain closes.

Actors will be bringing the 1972 movie Sleuth back to life, which originally starred Michael Caine and Laurence Olivier.

Under the guidance of director Les Chappell, the cast and crew have been in rehearsals since June and are looking forward to being on stage at the Incinerator Theatre from September 19 to October 6.

Mr Chappell said he chose the play Sleuth because it was full of "smoke and mirrors".

"It is a multi-layered play. It's comedy, it's drama, it borders on fantasy, it's humorous and it's deadly menacing, so it caters for all audiences' tastes," he said.

Mr Chappell revealed some of the storyline, but wants to leave some mystery regarding the second act for those who haven't seen the movie.

"Sleuth tells the tale of a middle-aged novelist. He is quite a famous writer of detective stories, and he discovers his wife is having an affair with a younger man," he said.

"So while his wife is away for the weekend, he invites the younger man to the house, and he offers him a proposition. He says to the younger man, if you will rob my house of all my wife's jewels, and take them away with you, I will give my wife to you as well.

"So while the young man is at the house, he says let's do a practice robbery. So no one recognises the young man, the novelist dresses him like a clown.

"He takes the younger man through the facade of breaking in, blowing up the safe in the bedroom.

"When he has done all that, the novelist reveals this was all a game, and says now I am going to shoot you, under the pretext you broke into my house to rob me.

"He tips all the furniture over to give the appearance there has been a fight and a struggle and he shoots the young man.

"That is the end of act one."

The show will be performed on September 22, 28, 29 and October 5 and 6, at 8pm. A public matinee will be held on Sunday, September 30 starting at 2pm.

Book your tickets at the Ipswich Visitor Centre by phoning 3281 0555.

The Incinerator Theatre is located on Burley Griffin Drive, Ipswich.