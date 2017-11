THERE are more showers headed for Ipswich today and every day for the next week.

Monday afternoon's surprises sun shower is expected to be one of many between today and next Monday with isolated downpours sticking about.

Maximum temperatures will peak at the hottest for the month on the weekend at 30 degrees, slightly above the November average of 29.6.

It's a sample of what December has in store for the city with average temperature climbing to 30.8 degrees and more the 120mm of rain.