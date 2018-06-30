Menu
Fog in Ipswich on Friday
Weather

Ipswich in line for wet and foggy weekend

Emma Clarke
by
30th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

WET and foggy conditions are expected to blanket the city all weekend.

The same thick layer of fog that covered Ipswich on Friday morning is expected to return this morning before the clouds clear to make way for a sunny day.

Overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal with minimums of 11C, increasing to a maximum of 25C throughout the day.

Showers will begin developing on Sunday, most likely in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures expected between 11C and 23C.



A high chance of showers will persist on Monday, with similar overnight minimum temperatures and a chilly top of 20C.

Sunny conditions will return later in the week, with clouds clearing which will push minimum temperatures back to single digits from Wednesday.

In Gatton, temperatures will be between 11C and 24C on Saturday and 12C and 23C on Sunday.

Conditions will be similar in Boonah, between 11C and 23C on Saturday and 8C and 22C on Sunday.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

