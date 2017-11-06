News

Ipswich in line for severe storm, hail, damaging winds

Emma Clarke
by

WEATHER forecasters are warning Ipswich could cop a potentially severe thunder storm late today with strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

A trough is developing to the west of the state and is expected to track inland and towards Ipswich throughout the day, with the potential to hit the city by late in the afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said there was a chance the storm could be severe.

"It will move very quickly so damaging winds is the main risk but there could be a small chance of large hail and heavy rain," Mr Clark said.

"A southerly change tomorrow morning will push up the coast so it will hit further north if that happens quite quickly.

"Ipswich is right on the boundary of that change. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding tomorrow."

Temperatures will peak at 31 degrees today and 29 tomorrow as the chance of showers and a storm stick around in the morning.

