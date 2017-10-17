23°
Ipswich in line for round two of heavy rain

Emma Clarke
by

Yes, it's still raining.

It's going to be for at least another week too as cloudy and wet conditions are not showing any signs of letting up.

More than 40mm was dumped on the city yesterday and up to 20mm is expected today as maximum temperature struggle to pass 25 degrees.

Days of wet weather has already passed the average yearly rainfall to October of just over 656.2mm as 731.8mm has fallen this year already.

More than 106mm of that fell this month alone. 

While it's above average and well above last year's levels, the forecast still has a little way to go to meet the wettest October on record when 319.5mm fell in 1972.

Showers will ease on Wednesday but return for possible isolated rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

It's the same story for the weekend as well with showers and tops of 25 degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Ipswich Queensland Times
