Ipswich in line for early summer scorcher

IPSWICH is in line for an early sample of summer today with the mercury tipped to reach 34 degrees.

It was foggy this morning, but that has cleared revealing what should be a hot sunny day.

Dry conditions and northerly winds have pushed Wednesday's maximum temperature to close to 10 degrees above the September average high of 25.6 degrees.

The balmy conditions won't stick around with the temperatures expected to drop to 27 on Thursday and Friday and then peak again in the 30s on the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said the warm weather was due to a change which brought warm northerly winds followed by cool breezes later in the week.

Mr Richardson said there was little chance of rain in Ipswich this week.