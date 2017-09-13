34°
News

Ipswich in line for early summer scorcher

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH is in line for an early sample of summer today with the mercury tipped to reach 34 degrees.

It was foggy this morning, but that has cleared revealing what should be a hot sunny day.

Dry conditions and northerly winds have pushed Wednesday's maximum temperature to close to 10 degrees above the September average high of 25.6 degrees.

The balmy conditions won't stick around with the temperatures expected to drop to 27 on Thursday and Friday and then peak again in the 30s on the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said the warm weather was due to a change which brought warm northerly winds followed by cool breezes later in the week.

Mr Richardson said there was little chance of rain in Ipswich this week.

Related Items

Topics:  hot weather ipswich weather spring

Ipswich Queensland Times
Fire crews called to multiple incidents

Fire crews called to multiple incidents

Grass fire and trailer on fire near highway

iPhone X: the epic fail of its biggest feature

iPhone X has a Super Retina Display, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine. Picture: Apple

How do you use this phone without a home button?

Corruption watchdog confirms charge against council COO

Works, Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley has been charged and given notice to appear by officers of the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission on a matter of alleged official misconduct.

Senior council staffer charged by the CCC named

JOBS: New Ipswich business looking to hire more than 40 staff

Job hunting

Workers are needed to fill roles in numerous positions

Local Partners