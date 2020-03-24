Ipswich Libraries to close by the end of the day

IPSWICH Libraries will shut at close of business today, with the decision made by Ipswich City Council to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ipswich Art Gallery, Ipswich Civic Centre and the visitor information centre closed yesterday, to comply with current health advice.

The Ipswich Pound and Animal Management Centre will stay open, as will transfer stations, community centres and pools.

Most over-the-counter services provided by the council will be available at the administration building in South St.

"This situation is impacting everyone," the council's interim administrator Steve Greenwood said.

"Our team is coming up with creative ways to keep residents engaged. For example, our 'active and healthy program' has been postponed in parks, but people can jump online for a dose of yoga or boot camp.

"Ipswich Libraries has a great online service which remains open at ipswichlibraries.com.au, and the Covid Comfort program allows people to borrow up to 50 items for eight weeks."

The council's Local Disaster Management Group has become fully operational.

"This effectively ensures that council is in full disaster mode, and will work with other agencies such as West Moreton Health to do what we can to help the community," Mr Greenwood said.

"It is the same course of action we'd take with floods or fires, although we all appreciate that this current pandemic is uncharted territory for all of us.

"Within council, we are encouraging all people to practise social distancing, to remain healthy, and to be aware of their surrounds. We ask the community to do the same.

"Our main duty is to the community, and as the need arises, we'll be offering some of our people an opportunity to join on-the-ground efforts to assist those most at risk. This might involve doing grocery runs or similar - we'll just have to assess what's required at any given time."

Mr Greenwood said the council would also be announcing further fee relief, particularly for sporting clubs, which were among those hurting most.