Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Major change for immunisations in Ipswich

by Julie Sanderson
9th Jan 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has closed its free immunisation clinic at Goodna but will open three new clinics at different locations this year.

The council conducts weekly immunisation clinics and scheduled school clinics.

The council spokesman said clinics previously held at Ipswich Health Plaza, Priceline Riverlink and Goodna Community Health had now ceased to operate.

In their place, new clinics will operate at Ipswich Central Library, Springfield Central Library and Redbank Plains Community Centre.

Vaccinations are provided free as part of the National Immunisation Program Queensland Schedule.

There is no need to make an appointment, but a Medicare card and child's immunisation record book are needed.

If a record book is not available, a receipt of vaccination card will be provided, but the record book makes keeping a complete history easier.

School aged children who missed a vaccination are encouraged to attend the weekly community clinics for catch-up shots.

A complete list of clinic times and dates is available online at ipswich.qld.gov.au/residents/healthy_lifestyle/immunisation

goodna immunisation centre immunisation meningococcal

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Polair, dog squad join hunt for stolen car driver

    premium_icon UPDATE: Polair, dog squad join hunt for stolen car driver

    Breaking Police are on the hunt for two men who dumped a stolen car and fled after an unsuccessful attempt to pull them over.

    • 9th Jan 2019 2:03 PM
    $45 million sewer upgrade on track

    premium_icon $45 million sewer upgrade on track

    News The overhauled network will be able to cater for about 8,800 people

    How rescue bully puppy befriended 34YO pet turtle

    premium_icon How rescue bully puppy befriended 34YO pet turtle

    Pets & Animals Bull terrier rescued from Gladstone makes unique friend

    RAAF's historic flight grounded ... what a fizzer

    RAAF's historic flight grounded ... what a fizzer

    News Hundreds turned out locally for the flight that never came.

    Local Partners