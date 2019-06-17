Ipswich lends hand in Fraser clean-up

VOLUNTEER EFFORT: Members of the Ipswich 4WD Club travelled to Fraser Island for a huge clean-up effort.

PLASTIC bottles, bottle tops, thongs, plastic bags, bits of polystyrene, plastic drums, rope, toothbrushes, timber, gas bottles, needles, fishing gear and tennis balls.

Hardly sounds like paradise does it?

Unfortunately, this is the reality of the human toll on the world's largest sand island.

Luckily, there are dozens of Ipswich four-wheel-drive enthusiasts who care enough to do something about the waste problem.

This year the Ipswich 4WD Club participated in the yearly Fraser Island (K'Gari) Clean-up.

The environmental rescue mission enjoys state-wide support, with almost 800 people from two-dozen clubs across Queensland working together at various sites on the island.

In total, more than seven tonnes of waste was removed in the space of a few days.

Joining the Bundaberg club, the Ipswich contingent made the trek to the island last month. Club president Ian Bush said both clubs headed to the busy tourist hub of Eurong, where they cleaned up a vast array of waste.

"With a total of 19 cars we spread out in 400m intervals to try and cover as much of our large area as possible,” Mr Bush said.

"Unfortunately most of the rubbish had either fallen off passing ships or floated in on the current from other countries.”

The event is run by the Four Wheel Drive Queensland Association in conjunction with Queensland Parks and Wildlife and traditional owners the Butchulla people.

For more about Ipswich 4WD Club visit ipswich 4wdclub.org.au.