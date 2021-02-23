Ipswich ‘left out’ of first stage of vaccine rollout

Registered Nurse Zoe Park gets the first COVID-19 jab in Queensland from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Monday.

THERE is no word yet on when Ipswich aged care residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with the region not included in the list of places which will get the long-awaited jab first.

Nurse Zoe Park, 25, became the first person in Queensland to receive the vaccine on the Gold Coast on Monday.

Queensland will have two COVID-19 vaccines available; Pfizer from this week and AstraZeneca from early March.

Both are voluntary and free but will require two injections at least several weeks apart.

Those at higher risk of contracting the virus or of getting seriously sick from it are being prioritised in a staged rollout.

This will be followed by those at moderate risk, then the rest of the adult population and children and young adults last.

Frontline health care and quarantine workers and residents in aged and disability care facilities are at the front of the queue.

The State Government says every hospital and health service in Queensland will be providing vaccinations as part of this first phase for health, quarantine and border workers.

The rollout will begin with the Pfizer vaccine at hospitals in Brisbane, Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast, managed by the State Government.

Vaccinations at disability and aged care facilities are being managed by the Federal Government.

Thousands of residents at more than 240 facilities will receive the vaccine this week in more than 190 areas across the country.

There are no locations in the Ipswich region on that list.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the locations chosen for the first phase and said he was “filthy” Ipswich care residents had been “left out”.

He said he was concerned for the residents in the 13-aged care facilities in his electorate, with 10 of those in Ipswich.

Mr Neumann said local residents would not be transported to other locations to get the jab.

“I’ve raised it with the Federal Government,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to other Federal Labor MPs and they are (concerned); it seems to be something that’s happened across the country.

“If you look at thos locations in Queensland the vast majority are in LNP-held seats.”

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the Federal Government is in charge of selecting, buying and regulating the COVID-19 vaccines.

“They are also responsible for transporting vaccines to vaccination clinics, specifying priority populations for vaccination and, in Queensland, vaccinating aged care residents and workers, as well as disability care residents and workers,” she said.

“When vaccinations begin for the general population, the Australian Government will also deliver the vaccine to other approved providers, including GPs and pharmacies, across the state.

“The Queensland Government is responsible for administering the vaccine at selected state-run clinics, such as public hospitals, nominated to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Queensland Health is working closely with the Australian Government on the vaccine’s rollout, which must be staged as we receive stocks of vaccine.”

The spokeswoman said vaccine supplies are limited and the priority in the first weeks of the rollout is to those with the highest risk of exposure and those who are at the highest risk of severe disease.

“We want all Queenslanders to have the opportunity to be protected against COVID-19, including our regional, rural and remote communities,” she said.

“The Department of Health is working with all hospital and health services, including Cairns and Hinterland, on planning and preparing for the vaccination rollout.

“As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine become available, expected from mid-to-late March, the vaccination program will be progressively expanded across Queensland.

“People living in Queensland’s regional, rural and remote regions will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest possible opportunity.

“More locations will come online, including more hospitals, and GPs and pharmacies will deliver the vaccine to more Queenslanders, as safety and quickly as possible.”

First vaccine locations in Queensland

Albany Creek

Aspley

Bald Hills

Beaconsfield

Birtinya

Bray Park

Buderim

Bundaberg

Burleigh Heads

Burleigh Waters

Carseldine

Cleveland

Glenella

Glenvale

Harristown

Hope Island

Kearneys Spring

Kepnock

Lawnton

Mackay

Meridan Plains

Millbank

Mirani

Mudgeeraba

North Bundaberg

North Mackay

North Tamborine

Palmwoods

Pimpama

Redland Bay

Robina

Sippy Downs

South Toowoomba

Thornlands

Toowoomba

Upper Coomera

Varsity Lakes

Victoria Point

Warana

West Mackay

Woombye

