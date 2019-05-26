Ipswich leading the way in education

FIRST OF ITS KIND IN QUEENSLAND

A DOMESTIC school for girls was to be opened at the Ipswich Technical College in February 1915.

This was the first experiment of its kind made in Queensland.

The school was to be situated on the top floor of the college building at the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough streets.

Forty state scholarship pupils were to attend and 10 paying pupils. These had to be residents in the Ipswich district. Selection of students was to be by means of an examination.

The 10 paying pupils would be required to pay 6 pounds 6 shillings a year.

Ms F.M. Henry was appointed teacher in charge, Ms J.B. Cran was assistant teacher and Ms Jessie A. Field was to take the general education and science subjects. Dr Mervyn Patterson was to give lectures on ambulance work, home nursing and the care of infants while principal of the technical college Mr R.A. Wearne BA would assist with the science subjects.

Ordinary school would be from 9.30am- 4pm and all the material required would be provided by the college without cost to the pupils.

Practical work would be done in the mornings and it was understood all food cooked would be disposed of at noon luncheon to a limited number of patrons.

The whole of the floor space of the upper storey of the college had been renovated and turned into a model household with dining and sitting rooms, kitchen laundry and pantry.

Instruction was to be given in every room and would include cookery, laundry, sewing and darning, the management and care of infants, English, arithmetic, geography, history, hygiene, ambulance work and home nursing.

Three hours a day was to be devoted to practical work. This would be the first school of its kind established in Queensland.

BUILDER IN BRICK

Mr William Hancock, native of Cornwall, England, was born on August 2, 1892, in St Ives and died in Ipswich Australia on August 22, 1892.

He had landed in Australia at Port Jackson on May 10, 1855, making his way from there to Ipswich and took part in the erection of the residence of M.W. Craies (Rockton). Subsequently he became a contractor and many buildings in this city stand as monuments of his abilities as a builder.

Mr Hancock also built and worked a lime kiln on Limestone Hill and had something to do with the construction of the wells and the laying of the pipes at the pumping station at the Ipswich waterworks.

He also did a lots of work for the government such as the laying of concrete culverts on the railway line between Ipswich and Brisbane.

The home "Orangeville" was built by Mr Hancock in 1866.

Mr William Hancock was an uncle of Messrs Thomas and Josias Hancock, the well-known sawmill proprietors of North Ipswich.

NEW CAR FOR CITY COUNCIL

In 1917, the city engineer said the workload had increased with the new extended boundaries of Ipswich city.

At a council meeting reported on May 8, he said it would be impossible for him to get through the inspection and laying out of work throughout the greater city without some quicker means of transport.

The council decided to obtain a car for no more than 300 pounds and tenders were soon called for a five-seater.

The engineer's salary was $700 a year with a horse allowance of $52.

Naturally, the horse allowance was to be removed after a car was purchased.