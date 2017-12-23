Ipswich leaders begin university funding battle

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH'S community leaders have rallied against the Federal Government's cuts to the university sector.

In its Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, the Federal Government planned to cap funding at this year's levels for the next two years, among other reforms.

Under the proposals, students will be required to repay HELP loans earlier and a cap of $104,440 - $150,000 for some medicine and science courses - will be placed on the amount they can apply for over a lifetime.

Students will start making repayments for loans after earning $45,000, rather than $52,000 from mid-2018.

With looming changes, University of Southern Queensland vice-chancellor professor Geraldine Mackenzie went on the front foot - promoting the university's graduate employment rate of 82.5 per cent.

"This is what USQ does well, and despite the announcement of cuts to government funding to universities this week, it will continue to do what it does best,” she said.

"The Federal Government has encouraged the growth in university places through the demand-driven student system, and USQ has responded by building new infrastructure, introducing industry-specific courses, and undertaking outreach activities to lift aspiration for university study.”

Professor Mackenzie was concerned the funding freeze would widen the gap between cities and the regions - confirming USQ had planned for next year anticipating "measures like these may be introduced”.

"We will be facing a tough few years because of these cuts, but we want to give the community the message that a university education is just as accessible and available as it always was, and we look forward to welcoming many new students to USQ in the new year,” she said.

"There will be a demand for more university places, as well as an increased demand for professions, particularly those in the health and education fields.

"The last time the Federal Government cut places and restricted student numbers there was an eventual shortage of essential professions in our community.”

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli pledged to support the university and encourage students to enrol.

"I would hate to think that potential students are now reconsidering their choice of further education,” he said.

Cr Antoniolli, who is a member of the Labor Party, said the cuts would lead to a reduction in services and support for students.

"Universities simply cannot afford these cuts and our communities cannot afford them either,” he said.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said the reforms would "be devastating to young Australians”. "The Liberal National Pary is making it easier for big businesses to pay less tax, but harder for people in the Ipswich and Somerset Region to go to university,” he said.