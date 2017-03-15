Art gallery transformed with a tonne of LEGO

TWELVE of the world's most iconic tourist attractions, more than a tonne of LEGO and 2000 hours of construction are the building blocks behind Ipswich Art Gallery's latest exhibit.

Australia's only LEGO professional, Ryan McNaught, is bringing Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks to Ipswich which features 1:200 scale models of leading land marks.

Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, the Petronas Twin Towers of Kuala Lumpur and the Tokyo Skytree, Brisbane's Infinity Tower and the Gold Coast's Q1 alongside Sydney Tower are among the constructions set to be revealed.

POINTY EDGES: Australia’s only LEGO professional, Ryan McNaught, is bringing Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks to Ipswich. James Horan

"Creating two to three-metre high versions of these iconic buildings has been an incredible challenge, pushing the almost limitless possibilities of LEGO," Mr McNaught said.

"The results should amaze and inspire visitors of all ages."

Arts spokesman Councillor Charlie Pisasale said the interactive exhibition would include more than 200,000 LEGO bricks in hands-on construction areas.

"We're encouraging people to come along and look at Ryan's creations and also put their LEGO skills to the test," he said.

"LEGO is a global brand that transcends generations and this is a great way to build on the success of Construction Site and TapeScape, which broke gallery records by bringing in 44,708 people over an 11-week run that included the summer school holidays."

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks will be open from March 25 to July 9 with four 90-minute exploration and building sessions each day. Entry is $5 per person and children under three are free. Bookings are essential. For bookings or more information visit ipswichartgallery.com.au