Ipswich ladies strive for ho ho hole in one

SPIRITED: Ipswich Golf Club Ladies celebrate the festive season and honour their award winners at their end-of-year function.

The Ipswich City Golf Club Ladies have crowned their champions following another fantastic year keeping healthy while enjoying the ever-challenging pursuit.

Tele Leusogi clinched the major club champion prize.

Alison Standing was runner up and Mary Smith played her way to the 72 hole nett title. Beth Phillips took the Saturday 72 hole nett honours. Judy Ziebell and Maryann Einam finished ahead of the rest in the foursomes. Pauline Rogers and Barbara Wellings claimed the 36 hole foursomes nett.

Pam Lane and Barbara Wellings took out the 4 ball matchplay, with Shan Brown and Tele Leusogi runner up.

Liz Kelly, Jan Prosser and Maryann Einam shared the Saturday eclectic victory. Lyn Allan was the Tuesday eclectic frontrunner and Christine H-Jones won the coveted Medal of Medals.

Long-term member Judy Ziebell said it was a great achievement for the players and she congratulated all prize recipients on their outstanding performances.

The winners accepted their awards at the group’s annual Christmas function on November 19.

Attendees enjoyed nine holes of golf under unique rules designed to increase the difficulty and create excitement before gathering for morning tea.

Ziebell said an enjoyable time was had by all at the break-up and players were looking forward to reconvening in the new year.

She said the majority of the group’s 25 members ranged in age from their mid-50s to mid-80s and participating had been of great benefit to their mental and physical health, improving balance, muscle endurance and flexibility, while exposing them to sunshine, fresh air and friendly company.

Playing golf also contributes to the prevention of chronic diseases and is likely to reduce anxiety and depression, and ultimately increase life expectancy.

“It is a lifelong sport – you can remain active, stay fit and healthy, build relationships and have a good time,” Ziebell said.

Ziebell said golf also taught players many life lessons like accepting the uncontrollable, maintaining focus, communicating effectively and constantly striving to be better.

She said it also instilled in them virtues like honesty, patience and respect.

“I love the fact it is such a challenge,” she said.

“You can’t ever be perfect but you’re trying all the time.”

The usual Tuesday matches will continue throughout the summer and women can also join in Saturday games.

Tee off is at 7am every Tuesday, with most players on the course by 8am.